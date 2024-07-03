It was a fanfare last weekend at Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State when Inter-Atlas Synergy Limited, a pipeline security firm, immortalised former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde, with an ultramodern auditorium and outdoor sports centre domiciled in Ogbona Secondary School.

The facility, named Ibrahim Lamorde Hall, was facilitated by Peter Omoh Dunia, Executive Director of Inter-Atlas Synergy Limited and inaugurated in an event graced by dignitaries. They include former president, Goodluck Jonathan, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Abubakar Momoh.

Other dignitaries at the event are Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr. Omobayo Godwins, who delivered his boss’ goodwill message, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, South/South Zonal Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, family members of Ibrahim Lamorde led by Adamawa State Commissioner for Special Duties, Usman Lamorde, his Ministry of Education counterpart in Edo State, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe and National President of the Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSCON), Chief Style Tamaranebi.

Other members of the Lamorde family present at the event include the scion of Ibrahim Lamorde, Mr. Usman Lamorde and Dr. Suleiman Lamorde while the team of Inter-Atlas Synergy Ltd was led by the company’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Femi Meshe and the security’s firm’s Executive Director, Mr. Niyi Oginni.

Besides, captains of oil and gas industry as well as the traditional institutions from various towns in Etsako axis of the state and across the country were in attendance.

Special dignitaries, including Jonathan, Obaseki, Momoh, Kyari, Oviawe, in their goodwill messages hailed the board and management of Inter-Atlas Synergy Limited for being a responsible corporate citizen, while urging other corporate bodies to emulate the gesture.

The facility, chaired by Lamorde until his demise on May 25, was inaugurated by Archbishop Gabriel Dunia and Special Assistant to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Okodugha Dauda Aluyah.

Chairperson of Ogbona Secondary School Management Board (SMB), Mrs. Joan Egwuonwu, lauded the security firm, saying “the school auditorium and outdoor sports centre donated by Inter-Atlas Synergy Limited, courtesy of our respected board member, Peter Omoh Dunia, are the crowns of this board’s plethora of interventions.”

Etokhana, on his part, hailed the Isecurity firm and one of its executive directors, Peter Omoh Dunia, describing him as a ”valuable, public-spirited and selfless personality, who has made unparalleled and far-reaching contributions to the upliftment and development of Avhianwu clan, Etsakoland and their people.”

Tamaranebi called on the oil and gas multi-nationals not to hide under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 to shirk their responsibilities in adding values to Niger Delta communities.

The spokesperson of the Lamorde family, Dr. Suleiman Lamorde, expressed appreciation to the board and management of Inter-Atlas Synergy Ltd for honouring and immortalising his elder brother.

The NNPCL Chief Executive, Mallam Mele Kyari, acknowledged the synergy between Ogbona community and Inter-Atlas Limited in facilitating development projects to the oil bearing community.

Kyari said the auditorium and outdoor sports centre were built in line with the company’s “dedication to improving the quality of life in the host communities where we operate. Inter-Atlas Synergy Limited has instituted a programme to undertake various infrastructure development projects through the Niger Delta.

Meanwhile, a member of Ogbona School Management Board and Executive Director of Inter-Atlas Synergy Ltd, Mr. Dunia, who led Ogbona community leaders to the inauguration, described late Lamorde as “a people-person and problem solver who could be relied on to help at any time, a loyal and unifying figure who maintained an extensive network of good relationships with inclusion and diversity.”

