Cross River State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Robert Ewa, has maintained that Agrotourism will rapidly gain popularity in the state as it offers tourists varieties of agricultural activities to participate in.

The commissioner highlighted that 90 percent of cultural events in the state were centered around agriculture, stressing that agrotourism allows visitors to explore agricultural areas, farming practices, local cuisine, daily life of the people, cultural aspects and geographical features of the area.

Ewa made the assertion at the weekend while unveiling the Cross River Agrotourism festival and international expo (CRATFEX) in Calabar, with the theme: ‘Building stronger food system to strengthen resilience on the fight against hunger in Nigeria – Harmonising agriculture, arts, culture and tourism development for sustainable development.’

Chief Executive Officer, Asurock Integrated Services, Asu Abang, stated that CRATFEX aims to integrate the rich agricultural heritage and vibrant tourism sector of Cross River State, with a mission to foster innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth.

“Harmonising these sectors, CRATFEX aims to create a vibrant ecosystem where agriculture supports tourism, tourism promotes cultural heritage and cultural heritage enriches agricultural practices. This integrated approach ensures a sustainable and prosperous future for all stakeholders involved.

“CRATFEX will have a significant local impact by increasing agricultural productivity, creating jobs and enhancing cultural appreciation. Nationally, it will position Cross River State as a pacesetter and leader in agrotourism, attract investments and promote Nigeria’s agricultural and cultural richness,” he said.

