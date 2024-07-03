A professor of Biochemistry from Edo State University, Uzairue, Professor Ugbenyen Anthony Moses, has sued for adequate disinfection of water before domestic use to stem the tide of cholera outbreak and other waterborne diseases in the country.

Professor Ugbenyen made the suggestion while delivering the 16th inaugural lecture series of the Edo State University.

He said water being important natural resources needed for the survival of living organisms, production of food and economic improvement, is prone to different contaminants/pollution that makes it difficult for use.

Ugbenyen, in his lecture entitled ‘Biopolymers as eco-friendly alternative in water/wastewater purification: A public health concern stated that the state government should put in more efforts into setting up a monitoring and evaluation body to see to the periodic evaluation of natural waters as well as prevent excessive human anthropogenic activities that may result in contamination of waters.

According to him, this places water pollution among the chief environmental and public health problem associated with water bodies, hence flocculation using chemical and synthetic flocculants has been means of purifying polluted water before usage.

He said the document was put together to share the breakthrough in using bio-flocculants in purifying water/wastewater and to understand the nature of various biopolymers with potential to flocculate polluted water.

Ugbenyen further said that efficient flocculation is of prime important in the successful operation of a water treatment or wastewater treatment facility as bio-flocculation and the subsequent sedimentation of the floc are essential before the treated water is discharged into the environment.

Earlier, the acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Dawood Omolumen Egbefo, said the university since inception, had been dedicated to fostering academic excellence, consistently aligning with its vision of becoming a centre of excellence in quality teaching, research, innovation and community development.

