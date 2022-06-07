Recruitment: Soludo nullifies botched online exam, orders repeat

By Tribune Online
Gov Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has approved the repeat of the online recruitment test for applicants for civil service jobs which was conducted on June 4.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the recruitment test was marred by technical challenges such that just about 6,000 scripts were successfully submitted out of over 31,000 that participated in the examination.

Soludo had earlier admitted the error and promised to revisit the matter in view of the myriad of complaints that trailed the online test and assured the public that it was not a scam as claimed in some quarters.

The governor in a statement, signed by Mr Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary on Tuesday, directed the Commissioner for Education to conduct a repeat of the exercise.

Aburime did not, however, disclose the new date for the repeat examination.

He said the repeat was to make up for the shortfall in the June 4 preliminary Teacher’s Recruitment Examination and in line with the objective of ensuring transparency and fairness to all.

“The governor has further directed that all expenses for the test be covered by the Government.

“Governor directed that all the over 31,000 listed applicants should be given equal chance to participate in a preliminary online exam, before shortlisting the successful applicants for the second Computer Based Test.

“In a bid to make up and ensure that all eligible candidates are carried along, the governor has approved a repeat of the exercise,” he stated.

Aburime said the Ministry of Education received over 40,000 applications and listed about 31,800 qualified applicants after reviews. (NAN)

