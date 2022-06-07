Recruitment: Soludo nullifies botched online exam, orders repeat
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the recruitment test was marred by technical challenges such that just about 6,000 scripts were successfully submitted out of over 31,000 that participated in the examination.
Soludo had earlier admitted the error and promised to revisit the matter in view of the myriad of complaints that trailed the online test and assured the public that it was not a scam as claimed in some quarters.
The governor in a statement, signed by Mr Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary on Tuesday, directed the Commissioner for Education to conduct a repeat of the exercise.
Aburime did not, however, disclose the new date for the repeat examination.
He said the repeat was to make up for the shortfall in the June 4 preliminary Teacher’s Recruitment Examination and in line with the objective of ensuring transparency and fairness to all.
“The governor has further directed that all expenses for the test be covered by the Government.
“Governor directed that all the over 31,000 listed applicants should be given equal chance to participate in a preliminary online exam, before shortlisting the successful applicants for the second Computer Based Test.
“In a bid to make up and ensure that all eligible candidates are carried along, the governor has approved a repeat of the exercise,” he stated.
Aburime said the Ministry of Education received over 40,000 applications and listed about 31,800 qualified applicants after reviews. (NAN)
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants
MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Recruitment: Soludo nullifies botched online exam, orders repeat
Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG
NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Recruitment: Soludo nullifies botched online exam, orders repeat
Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba
SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Recruitment: Soludo nullifies botched online exam, orders repeat
Do you need easy access to Dollars? Earn thousands of Dollars from the US Stock options business and get paid in Dollars weekly. Those that invested $500 in a company called Microsoft got back $750 plus their initial investment 150%= $1250 profit, we help our clients achieve this every week. Click here to ask for proof.