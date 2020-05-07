Reasons Oronsaye’s report will put Nigeria’s aviation in disarray

Thick storms are gathering again in the country’s aviation sector following the recent announcement by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the adoption of the report of Steve Oronsaye Committee report.

Oronsaye committee was constituted in 2014 during the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration to prune down what was called the over bloated number of government agencies and parastatals and seek ways of cutting cost of governance in the country.

After several deliberations, the committee’s report came up with an 800-page report, recommending the abolishment and merging of 102 government agencies and parastatals.

The report of the committee heightened tension across the aviation sector in 2014 as it suggested the merger of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) to become the Federal Civil Aviation Authority (FCAA).

Key players had argued against the merger plan on the premise that it negated the regulations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which prescribed the separation of the operations of service providers from that of a regulator.

In this situation, merging NCAA, the country’s regulatory body with NAMA and NiMET, service providers will lead to conflict of duties and subsequently create a dangerous lacuna in the running of aviation policies. In other words, since separation of provision from regulation is in consonance with the principles of good governance, the oversight function of the NCAA must be seen as independent and transparent.

The latest decision of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to revisit the Oronsaye’s report has again set the sector on fire with stakeholders kicking against any attempt to merge the aviation agencies whose functions are unique and sensitive.

Some of the parastatals and agencies according to the government “have become an embarrassing financial baggage that ought to be pruned down through merging and/or scrapping. With over 600 parastatals, with quite a number of them duplicating efforts, coupled with the economic realities of the day, the time has come for a re-visit to the Steve Oronsaye Committee Report which had suggested a pruning down to about 110 agencies only.”

Certainly, any government that is worth its salt needs not wait to start looking into how to cut cost as a means of surviving the serious havoc coronavirus has wrought and still wrecking on all facets of the economy.

Obviously, one of such ways of cushioning the pandemic’s effect is cutting down all loopholes through which public funds are being wasted, but in doing this, there is a serious need for government to avoid a blanket implementation of the report in order not to complicate issues even more.

It is therefore, very necessary for government to review the call for the merger of the NCAA, NAMA and NiMET by the committee in view of the future negative implications such merger will have on the country’s aviation sector.

There is the need for government to recognise the fact that because rules and regulations guiding aviation management are based on international principles, Nigeria’s aviation sector cannot be an island on its own.

If the ICAO rules stipulate that a regulatory body like NCAA whose main function is to ensure compliance to aviation rules through adequate oversighting, it can not be merged with agencies that are service providers like NAMA and NiMET for seamless and coordinated organisation, there is therefore no sense in merging the three in Nigeria unless the country is no more a signatory to the ICAO standard and recommended practices and the relevant annexes.

For the fact that aviation is a sector that is run absolutely on global international standard which cannot be lowered by an individual or government’s policy, it will be suicidal or counter productive for any committee to neglect all these and lump three different agencies performing three different functions together.

Should government go ahead to ignore all the clarion calls to exempt the aviation agencies from this bandwagon decision, it should be willing to take responsibility for the consequences the bad policy will create for the sector.

At any rate, the decision to prune down the size of the aviation agencies and parastatals cannot be enough to improve the economy of the country, rather, such efforts should also be extended to the need to urgently merge the House of Representatives and the Senate which have become a serious draining pipe to national economy.

As government is looking for all ways of cutting cost, of what use will it be if in the cause of reducing the aviation agencies, safety components are left hanging in the balance because of a bad policy? Obviously, merging aviation agencies will bring more negative financial and safety disaster to the sector and the country at large. The aviation sector should therefore, be exempted from the Oronsaye controversial report.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Osun Discharges Two Children, Six Others After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Osun State government on Monday night announced the recovery and discharge of eight coronavirus patients including two children from its isolation centre… Read full story

COVID-19: Police Seal Emir Of Daura’s Palace

Police have sealed off the palace of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk as a result of the monarch’s failure to prevent congestion in the palace. A source who pleaded anonymity stated that the emir assembled over 1,000 people in his palace where he distributed food to them… Read full story

Omowura: Man Who Sat On 200 Needles

Five hundred and thirty five pages in seven chapters girded firmly, front and back, by a Preface, a Foreword, an Afterword and an Acknowledgment! This unusual structure makes this an uncommon biography. The story, if seen as a drama, has all the trappings of a Shakespearean tragedy: There is Ayinla Omowura, the tragic hero… Read full story

S/Korea Begins Payment Of $11.65bn Disaster Relief Money To Households

South Korea on Monday began payment of emergency disaster relief funds totaling 14.3 trillion won (US$11.65 billion) to all households, Reuters reports. The money is enable the households to cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak… Read full story

Delta Farmer Harvests World’s Largest Cassava Tuber

A farmer, Mr. Chuwudumebi Innocent Nwogwonuwe of Onitcha-Okpe Quarters, Ubulu-Uku, in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria, has harvested what is considered the largest tuber of Cassava in the world. The cassava tuber which is named scientifically as Manihot Esculenta measures over 10 feet in,,, Read full story

Police Intercept, Return 42 Zamfara Travellers Who Hid In Truck In Lagos

Forty two passengers who were allegedly trying to move from Zamfara State into Lagos State through a food truck were on Monday intercepted by the police and sent back to their state. The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Bala Elkana, confirmed the development to the Tribune Online and warned other… Read full story

Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson, Welcomes Fourth Child In America

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie have welcomed their fourth child in the United States. Nollywood icon, Desmond Elliot broke the news on his official Facebook page today saying: “Congrats to our big mama Mercy Johnson Okojie on your new baby… Read full story

COVID-19: WHO Supports Scientifically-Proven Traditional Medicine

In the search for potential treatments for COVID-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has welcomed innovations around the world, including repurposing drugs, traditional medicines, and developing new therapies. According to a press release issued by the WHO, it recognises that traditional, complementary, and… Read full story

14 Medical Staff Test Positive For COVID-19 In Katsina

The Katsina State government has confirmed that 14 medical staff are among the 35 new patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Governor Aminu Bello Masari of the state made the confirmation while briefing pressmen on Monday on the number of coronavirus cases in the state… Read full story

EDITORIAL: The Case Of Peace Ufuoma

EVERY now and then, a story comes to our attention that speaks to the depravity of the times and the specific ways in which the average Nigerian is caught up in it. Such, evidently, is the curious case of 30-year-old Peace Ufuoma, who was sensationally advertised for sale on Facebook by Beirut-based Wael Jerro, for a princely sum of… Read full story

The Case For And Against Remote Hearing In Court

We are gradually getting to the center of it all, now marking one month and some days since the compulsory lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, although this has not seriously affected some sectors of the economy designated as essential services. By and large, the legal profession is beginning to feel the impact of COVID 19 and… Read full story