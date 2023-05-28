Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) has revealed the meaning of his Igbo name ‘Onwubuasi’.

According to him, not many people know the brain behind the tribal name.

Obi, in a Twitter space monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE on Sunday, said the name was given to him by his father.

The name ‘Onwubuasi’ means “Death is a Lie” but could also be interpreted as “You cannot Die”.

Fondly addressed as “Okwute” (meaning Rock), Obi is a successful businessman, management consultant expert and politician, became executive Governor of Anambra (between March 17, 2006 to November 2, 2006; February 9, 2007 to May 29, 2007 and June 14 2007 to March 17, 2014).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable





Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…