President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday assured Nigerians of equitable distribution of nation’s commonwealth as he takes over as the president of Nigeria tomorrow in an event billed to take place at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Represented by his wife at the National Christian Worship Centre during the Interdenominational church service to herald Nigeria’s 7th consecutive democratic transition, Tinubu said the country’s wealth will be for all irrespective of their religious, political, cultural and tribal affiliations

The former Lagos State First Lady, who was addressing a large congregation of worshippers including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, his wife Dolapo, former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon and his wife, Victoria, members of the National Assembly, members of the diplomatic corps, service chiefs, religious and traditional leaders and host of others said the President-elect was ready to serve as a mark of appreciation for what God has done to the Tinubu family.

She added that God has blessed her family and as such, will not need the nation’s wealth to survive but to do the right thing for Nigerians who deserves a better standard of living.

“Nigeria’s wealth is the Commonwealth of all. It belongs to everyone. God has blessed my family. We don’t need the wealth of Nigeria to survive but to do the right thing. And I promise you on this altar, that with your help, with the help of God, who will set this nation on the right path.”

She nonetheless attributed the modest achievements recorded by the President-elect in his political journey so far to to the mercy of God.

“God has been merciful to us. I can tell you on my own that we never believed this could happen. But thank God for giving us hope, for giving us the resilience to continue in the race of life. Asiwaju is 71 and I will be 63. I bet I will be one of the oldest First Ladies Nigeria would have. We need the grace of God and we need everyone to do what Nigerians are expecting.

“Today, God has proved himself as he did on the night of the primaries and put his seal on it. Because, when I saw the votes count to be 1,271, I said God it means you are here. I was humbled to my rock bottom. And to believe that this is the 7th consecutive democratic transition Nigeria will be experiencing shows that this is a time of perfection for Nigeria.

“Perfection in the sense that, in the word of God, I remember for over two years we have been praying in our churches, according to Isaiah 43:18-19, that we should not remember the former things, that God is going to do a new thing. A new thing came and we still kept arguing with God. Who can argue with his maker? No one.”

She however called on the need for unity in the country to allow the incoming administration to deliver on its campaign promises.

“Today we have heard in Psalm 133:1-3. Except there is unity, blessings cannot flow down. This is the time for Nigeria to come together, for us to be renewed in our hope again. To hope in Nigeria as our young children I’ve sung here today. They are expecting the best for Nigeria.

“We need your prayers. We need the prayers of the church. We need the prayers of the mosque. We need everybody to pray to that one God who we just read in Ephesians that he is one God of all, He is a God of all flesh. he is sovereign and He sits in heaven and He does as He pleases.This land (Nigeria) shall be prosperous and it will grow in leaps and bounds. Nigeria will be the cynosure of all eyes, and Nigeria will take his place among the community of nations in the name of Jesus.”

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, in his remarks while praying for the incoming administration to grow in stature, wisdom and favour with the almighty God called on the church and the people to continue to pray and work for the peace and prosperity of the nation.

“Tomorrow, a new government will be born. Concerning Jesus Christ, scripture says from birth He grew in stature, wisdom and favour with God. So, I pray in those same words for the President-elect Senator Bola Tinubu and the Vice President-elect Senator Kashim Shetima and the new government that as their days in office so shall they grow in stature, in wisdom and favour with the almighty God.

“I pray for our nation, I pray that the Lord will prosper this land, that our land and its people will live in peace and security. And I pray for all who are here every one of you will be blessed in this land and you will live long to enjoy the fruits of God’s blessings on this land. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The Deputy President, of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Archbishop John Praise Daniel, in his sermon advised those who contested the February 25, 2023 presidential election to join hands with the President-elect for the good of the country.

Archbishop Praise Daniel however called on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi to put issues of elections behind them and back Tinubu to succeed as Nigerian president and urged the President-elect to fulfil the promises he made to Nigerians during his campaign.

“Going further, I enjoin our incoming president to reinvigorate the war against corruption in all segments of our national life, to accomplish the much-desired security, peace and unity which constitute the enabling factors for Nigerians to realize their full potentials for meaningful development of the country.

“Indeed, our quest to develop and explore the vast potentials of agriculture as the mainstay of the economy with enormous multiplier effect along the value chain can only be realized in a secure atmosphere devoid of banditry, terrorism and civil unrest! May I at this juncture, appeal that our incoming President should emplace measures to fulfil the numerous promises made to the good people of Nigeria during his campaign? For it is better not to make a promise, than making and failing to keep to it” Ecclesiastes (5:5). Nigerians are expectant and highly optimistic that there will be a rebirth and total restoration of our nation.

“The time to heal the wounds in our nation is now. One of the surest ways of achieving this is forming an inclusive government not minding who did or did not vote for the incoming president. It is time to awaken the sleeping giant in us with deliberate efforts made to enthrone accountability, transparency, justice and the rule of law, which essentially constitute a veritable panacea for peaceful co-existence and sustainable growth and development which we all yearn for.

“To those who might have had other political and electoral preferences, which is not unusual and unexpected, may I remind them that election has come and gone and a winner is set to be sworn in. I, therefore, enjoin every citizen of our great country to put issues relating to elections behind us and come together to support the incoming government to deliver the dividends of democracy, bearing in mind that this country belongs to all of us. Let us remember that a house divided against itself cannot stand, but together, we can make a remarkable impact and leave our imprints in the sand of the history of mankind.”