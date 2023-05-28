The wife of the President-elect, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, has said that her family doesn’t need the wealth of Nigeria to survive.

According to Mrs Tinubu, God has already blessed the family with what is needed to survive.

She made the remarks on Sunday during a speech at the presidential inauguration interdenominational church service at the National Christian Centre in Abuja.

The wife of the President-elect went on to say that the country’s path would be restored with the help of God and Nigerians.

She said, “God has blessed my family, we don’t need the wealth of Nigeria to survive but to do the right thing. And I promise you on this altar that with your help, with the help of God, we will set this nation on the right path.

“We need your prayers. I can tell you, I for one, am a silent maker. I am not the noise maker but I listen and I hear.”