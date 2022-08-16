Real People Cattle Hub certifies LAUTECH interns

As part of efforts targeted at strengthening the animal health and production industry, Real People Cattle Hub, a subsidiary of Real People Concept, recently, held a certification ceremony for some students of the Department of Animal Nutrition and Biotechnology, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso.

According to the Managing Director, Real People Concept, Mr Tunmise Olagbaju, the students had been on a three-month internship at the cattle hub located at Ododo village, via Ikire-Ile, Osun State.

Olagbaju, while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, shortly after the ceremony said:”The students have been with us on internship for good three months. We have an intership programme called Young Cattle Ranchers Internship Programme.

“It is an avenue for us to engage young people in agriculture, particularly in the area of livestock production. So, these interns have been with us for three months, and today, we are sending them off with the certification ceremony for their time spent in this place.”

Speaking further on what brought about the certification, Olagbaju, noted that:”The university has its own programme, that is the mandatory industrial working experience scheme. We also have our own programme tagged: Young Cattle Ranchers Internship Programme, so, we are marrying the insdustrial attachment of the university with our internship programme.

“But in our own way, we want to do every small thing in a big way. We want them to really see value in what we are giving them. If we decided to just handover the certificates to them, they may not value it.

“But when they remember that while receiving the certificate, their Head of Department and two of their lecturers drove all the way from Ogbomoso to witness the event, they will attach so much importance to the certificate. We want them to remember for good the time they have spent here.

“We want them to remember the values we have added to them, we want them to remember the opportunities we have opened up for them, we want them to remember our charge to them to go out there and represent what we do here very well and also to contribute maximally to livestock value chain in Nigeria.”

Also speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on the development, Head of Department, Department of Animal Nutrition and Biotechnology, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Professor Olusegun Ojebiyi, said:”This certification is one of its kind because normally if they just finish their internship, they just go like that and nobody recognise them.

“But this one is different and the certificate being issued to them today will pave way for them in the future. I am really happy about it and I pray that God will continue to help Real People Concept.”

One of the interns, Omotomilola Oshikowa, while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune said:”I have learnt quite alot during my stay here. I have been able to understand alot about cattle ranging from how they feed, behaviour, treatment, the kind of drugs they use and I have also learnt about milking and lot more.

“Real People Cattle Hub has also taught me that it is possible not to take cattle on grazing spree which sometimes leads to encroaching on people’s farms thereby causing chaos. I have learnt the techniques of creating feeds which can be given to cattle on the farm without moving around.”

Speaking further on her experience at the cattle hub, Oshikowa, noted that:”It was not a nice experience when I came here. I live in the city, so coming to a place like this where I cannot easily get stuffs to buy. If I want to buy something, I will have to trek for like 20 minutes to the nearest village.

“So, it was not easy, but at least at the end of it all, I can boldly say the experience is worth it because of the knwledge I have been able to garner. I want also use this opportunity to thank Real People Concept for the opportunity.”





