Re vitamins very useful?

My 3-year old son doesn’t like to eat. He is now looking small for his age. I want to start him on Vitamins but some of my friends told me that Vitamins are not very effective. They want me to force him to eat. What do you think?

Ada (by WhatsApp)

Even though a lot of people consume Vitamins on a daily basis, recent scientific research has confirmed that many of the Vitamins we consume are not very helpful. For this reason, I will also advise that instead of piling him up with Vitamins, it is better to encourage him to eat fresh food items. You can do this by giving him his preferred food items.

