Can I drink coffee at 65?

I have been drinking coffee since I was in my twenties. Apart from the aroma which I love so much, the stimulating effect of the drink is good for my accounting job. I want to know if the drink is good for me at 65 years of age.

Joel (by SMS)

While caffeine is not bad for the elderly in low levels, those who drink more than four cups of coffee daily can experience anxiety, headaches, restlessness and heart palpitations. Too much caffeine overstimulates the nervous system, leading to jitters, an upset stomach and elderly sleep issues. Therefore, if you must take coffee, it is better to take the decaffeinated brand in moderate portions of one or two cups a day.

