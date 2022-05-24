Re-run: Dino Melaye loses as TJ Yusuf, Victor Adoji win PDP senatorial tickets in Kogi

Senator Dino Melaye has failed to secure the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Kogi West senatorial District after losing the re-run of the senatorial primary to Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf, a House of Representative member representing the Kabba-Buni/Ijumu federal constituency on Tuesday.

Tribune Online reported on Tuesday of the Kogi West senatorial primary of the PDP which ended in deadlock on Monday as both aspirants scored 88 votes.

However, during the runoff election on Tuesday, TJ Yusuf scored 163 while Dino Melaye polled 99 votes.

Yusuf while speaking after he was declared the winner, extended the olive branch to his co-contestant, urging them to join hands with him to win the general election.

He commended the peaceful conduct of the primaries, promising to continue with his good work if elected at the general election.

In Kogi East, Victor Adoji won with a total vote of 177 to pick the Kogi east PDP senatorial ticket. He defeated other contestants; Aminu Suleiman who scored 54 votes, Elder Ubolo Okpanachi scored 42 votes and Isaac Mohammed Alfa who polled 20 votes.





The senatorial primary in Kogi central is yet to be conducted at the time of filing this report.

In the state House of Assembly primaries in Kogi central, Ovurevu Sheidu Abara emerged in Adavi, while Mohammed Haruna Ganaja emerged in Ajaokuta.

A former publicity secretary of the Kogi PDP, Prince Bode Ogunmola picked the ticket for Ogori-Magongo, while Onivehu Musa Siyaka emerged in Okehi for state assembly respectively.

Ajanaku Tijani Umar emerged in Okene II state Constituency.

