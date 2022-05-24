Renewed cult clash claims another two in Abeokuta

Two persons were reportedly killed on Monday night, in a renewed cult clash between the Eiye and Aiye cult group in Abeokuta.

This development followed the killing of a popular area boy, identified as Wale Matasaka, at Quarry area of Abeokuta metropolis on Sunday.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the two persons were shot dead in front of popular petrol station at Ijaiye area of the state capital.

With the recent killings, no fewer than 20 people have been killed in renewed cult clash in Abeokuta, Sagamu and some other parts of the state.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, on Tuesday, arrested six suspected cultists of two rival groups, who have been causing breach of peace in the state

