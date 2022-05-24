(BREAKING) EFCC operatives arrest Okorocha

Latest NewsTop News
By Tribune Online
EFCC to arraign former, EFCC yet to serve me motion on alleged N2.9bn fraud, Okorocha’s suit against Imo , tuition-free school in Ekiti community, zone presidency outside Southern Nigeria, Okorocha offers NUJ 59 scholarship awards for indigent Nigerians, forfeiture of property in Okorocha's custody, A new Nigeria is achievable , Okorocha, Our lifestyles provoking
Okorocha

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested Rochas Okorocha, the senator representing Imo State West, after forcefully breaking into his house in Abuja.

Before the arrest, the EFCC forcefully evacuated everyone from the premises and used teargas to disperse journalists from the compound.

He is being accused of refusing to honour official invitation after jumping administrative bail

Details later…

 

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

FCTA set to establish performance delivery unit ― Adesola

Latest News

BON motivates Nigeria’s broadcast journalists with merit awards

Latest News

Ikpeazu, Akobundu secure PDP senatorial tickets as Abia North primary ends in fiasco

Latest News

PDP primaries: Dickson, Agadaga get Bayelsa West, East senatorial tickets

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More