(BREAKING) EFCC operatives arrest Okorocha
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested Rochas Okorocha, the senator representing Imo State West, after forcefully breaking into his house in Abuja.
Before the arrest, the EFCC forcefully evacuated everyone from the premises and used teargas to disperse journalists from the compound.
He is being accused of refusing to honour official invitation after jumping administrative bail
Details later…
