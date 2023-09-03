The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Ogun Province 1, Overcomers Tabernacle, Oluwo, Abeokuta, has concluded plans to hold a special programme tagged, “Moriah”.

The programme scheduled to hold September 8 by 8pm to 6am will feature the minstration of Pastor Ayodeji Ogurko; Pastor Kayode Alawooja; Pastor Josuha Omishakin; Pastor Miracle Olatunji.

Other ministers include Pastor Josuha Banjo; Pastor E.O. Omole; Pastor Ebenezer Ogunowo; Pastor Daphne Soyinka; Pastor Oluwatosin Oyesola; PAstor Damilare Akinrinade; Pastor Abraham Iyanu; Rachael Oseni, and Tolamise.

