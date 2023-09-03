The Christ Apostolic Church, Mercyland Unity Zonal Headquarters, is set to hold its 26th thanksgiving anniversary.

According to the Zonal Superintendent of the church and veteran gospel musician, Pastor Josoeph Adelakun, popularly known as Baba Ayewa, noted that the church is optimistic to celebrate God at the 26th thanksgiving anniversary on September 10, at the church’s auditorium, at Ayewa Street, Ishashi Road, Akute, Ogun State.

He noted that the theme of the event is, “The Mighty God”, while he hinted that all activities lined up for the anniversary is centered on appreciating God for the journey so far and thanking Him for the successful journey ahead.

