Ramadan: TUC calls for sober reflection

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has urged Muslim faithful to have a sober reflection because of the challenge posed by the COVID -19 pandemic.

It made the call in a statement jointly signed by TUC President, Mr Quadri Olaleye, and Secretary-General, Mr Musa-Lawal Ozigi, on Saturday, in celebration of the Ramadan festival.

“The world is in a dire strait, and as true Muslims, adherence to the teaching of the Holy Quran and the lessons from the life of the prophet Muhammad can help heal our wound.

“We must show love to one another now more than ever before; also, Nigerians must maintain peace, a corruption-free society and love one another irrespective of religious affinities to forge ahead,” the statement read.

The TUC said that the essence of the celebrations includes living sacrificial lives, sincere initiation and implementation of worthy policies by public officers.

It called for transparency on the part of the government, ensuring that people were not denied their rights.

“We call on the Federal Government and other tiers of government to rise up to the task of rebuilding the economy; deal with the issue of tribalism, nepotism, corruption, religious intolerance that plagued the country before now.

“The COVID-19 is just an additional plague; if we miss the opportunity of redirecting our affairs now, we may never get it right again.

“As a people, we must all submit ourselves to the will of the Almighty God, knowing that He alone can help us to overcome the present challenges, no matter how thorny or weighty they may appear at the moment,” the statement read. (NAN)

