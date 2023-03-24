Sandra Nwaokolo

Ah, Ramadan – the month when Muslims around the world fast from dawn to dusk. It’s a time of spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and community building. And for those of you who have Muslim friends, colleagues, or neighbours who are observing Ramadan, fear not! Here are some dos and don’ts to keep in mind when supporting Muslims during Ramadan.

Dos:

Learn about Ramadan: Educate yourself about the significance of Ramadan and the various customs and practices associated with it. Or just Google it. But hey, at least you’re making an effort, right?

Offer your support: Ask your Muslim friends if they need any help during Ramadan, such as running errands, picking up groceries, or providing transportation. You know, because they’re too weak from hunger to do anything for themselves.

Respect their fasting: If you’re not fasting, be considerate of those who are. Avoid eating or drinking in front of them, and try to be mindful of their hunger and thirst. Unless it’s a really delicious-looking chicken burger. Then, all bets are off. Just joking, do not do that.

Be inclusive: If you’re planning an event or celebration during Ramadan, make sure to include your Muslim friends and colleagues. They may not be able to participate fully in all activities, but their presence and inclusion will be appreciated. Plus, it’s always good to have someone to blame when your party is a total flop.

Show empathy: Ramadan can be a challenging time for many Muslims, both physically and emotionally. Show empathy and understanding towards those who may be feeling tired or irritable due to fasting. Or just avoid them altogether until the month is over.

Don’ts:

Make assumptions: Don’t assume that all Muslims observe Ramadan in the same way or to the same extent. Some Muslims may choose not to fast, while others may observe the month very strictly. But let’s be real, you probably have no idea what anyone is doing, so just play it safe and assume they’re all fasting.

Offer food or drinks: Avoid offering food or drinks to your Muslim friends during the day, as they may be fasting. Unless it’s a joke, then go ahead and offer them a glass of water and watch the chaos ensue.

Make insensitive comments: Avoid making insensitive comments about Ramadan or Islam. Comments that are dismissive or mocking of Ramadan can be hurtful and disrespectful.

Force participation: Don’t force your Muslim friends to participate in activities that conflict with their religious beliefs or practices.

Be intrusive: Don’t be intrusive or overly curious about your Muslim friends’ religious practices. Respect their privacy and avoid asking personal or intrusive questions about their faith or observance of Ramadan. Unless you’re trying to win a bet about who can ask the most inappropriate questions. In that case, go for it.





In conclusion, supporting Muslims during Ramadan requires a delicate balance of sensitivity, empathy, and humour. And if all else fails, just avoid them until the month is over. Happy fasting!

