Igala community residents in Bauchi state congratulated the reelected Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, for his victory.

The community described the outcome of the elections as the true reflection of the collective will of the people of the state, considering the tremendous development done by the administration in the outgoing first tenure.

In a press statement jointly signed by Mr Sunday Uchola, President Igala Cultural Development Association, Bauchi State, and Chief Inuwa Ibara, Onu Igala Bauchi, the community appreciated the relative peace enjoyed in the state since 2019 when the administration came on board.

“We express our hearty congratulations on your re-election as the Executive Governor of Bauchi State for a second term. It was a well-deserved victory.”

According to the Igala community, “The polls was a testimony of the goodwill of the people on your competence, character and compassion which translates into giant developmental strides in infrastructures, human capacity development and indeed all sectors in Bauchi state.”

The community added that,”We pray God almighty grant you the grace to consolidate on your good works in restoring Bauchi State to an enviable height.”

It pledged the unalloyed support of all Igala residents in Bauchi state, stating, “Be rest assured of our continuous Loyalty, Support and Prayers.”