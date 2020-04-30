Rainstorm kills one, renders many homeless in Delta 

One person was killed and over 500 people were rendered homeless when rainstorm recently wreaked havoc in Iyede kingdom, Isoko North Local area of Delta State.

Several persons were also injured in the storm that wreaked havoc in Otor-Iyede, Ekuigbo-lyede, Ogewho and Oghara-lyede.

The deceased, Ataregre Naphtal, 18, from Ekreme in Otor-lyede, according to his father, Mr Ataregre Peter was outside playing with his friends when thunderstruck.

Ataregre said his son died immediately as a result of the injury sustained from the rainstorm while his remains have been buried.

Several electric poles were destroyed leaving the community in total blackout.

Meanwhile, the immediate past commissioner for Housing in the state an illustrious son of the Kingdom, Architect Joseph Ogeh, has started to replace the damaged electric poles and reconstruct the roofing of the Community Town Hall destroyed by the rainstorm in the affected communities.

Reports state that Ogeh has commissioned and mobilised officials of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to replace the damaged poles and restore power to the affected communities.

