Rain wreaks havoc in Ondo community

Property worth millions of naira were on Friday destroyed by rainstorm in Igbotako, Okitipupa local government area of Ondo state.
The torrential rain which started at about 2 pm was accompanied with a dangerous wind which wreaked many havocs in the community.
Aside the number of buildings and shops affected, the biggest worship center in the community, St John’s Anglican Church was badly damaged.
ALSO READ:Ilorin International Aviation College to begin postgraduate diploma
A source in the community who spoke with our correspondent said the effect of the rainstorm was devastating.
Also speaking, the Vicar in charge of the church, Venerable J.B Oluitan lamented the impact of the rainstorm on the church, describing it as unfortunate.
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
HERE IS HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS
LOOK! YOU DONT NEED TO HAVE ANY EXPERIENCE TO TRADE ONLINE,WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING A LIVING FROM TRADING ONLINE TODAY AND PROFITS WILL BE PAID TO YOUR ACCOUNT DIRECTLY. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND EARN