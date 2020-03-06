Rain wreaks havoc in Ondo community

Property worth millions of naira were on Friday destroyed by rainstorm in Igbotako, Okitipupa local government area of Ondo state.

The torrential rain which started at about 2 pm was accompanied with a dangerous wind which wreaked many havocs in the community.

Aside the number of buildings and shops affected, the biggest worship center in the community, St John’s Anglican Church was badly damaged.

A source in the community who spoke with our correspondent said the effect of the rainstorm was devastating.

Also speaking, the Vicar in charge of the church, Venerable J.B Oluitan lamented the impact of the rainstorm on the church, describing it as unfortunate.