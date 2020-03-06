Ilorin International Aviation College to begin postgraduate diploma

International Aviation College, Ilorin says it is set to commence postgraduate diploma programme in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering courses in collaboration with the Kwara State University, (KWASU) Malete before the end of this year.

Speaking when members of the Ilorin Emirate Durbar committee led by its Chairman, Engineer Suleiman Yahaya Alapansanpa, met with him in his office on Friday, chairman governing council of the college, Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf Gobir, who is also the Sarkin Gobir of Ilorin, said all the courses to be run by the college will be supervised by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Danmasani of Ilorin who was represented by Ambassador Usman AbdulAzeez who was on a congratulatory visit to the new chairman. Gobir also said that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) will supervise the ND/HND programme concurrently.

According to him, such programme and other courses would not only improve the capacities and expertise of the students but also improve the financial situation of the college to stand on its own without waiting for government subventions.

Alhaji Ahmed Gobir who is also a pilot said that he met various challenges on ground on appointment, adding that, with the commitment of staff, he was able to identify areas to focus on and had already started turning around the administrative and academic activities of the college.

Also speaking during the visit, the Rector of the International Aviation College, Engineer Benedict Adeyileka, said the chairman has been of great support to the college since he assumed duties more so with his experience in the aviation industry.

Engineer Benedict added that the aviation college is working towards producing world-class pilots who can be employed in any aviation industry all over the world.

According to him, the aviation college is the only one owned by a state government in the entire West African Region and commended the initiative of the government for establishing the institution.

Also speaking the leader of the team, Engineer Suleiman Yahaya Alapasanpa, the Danmasani of Ilorin, who was represented by Ambassador Sheikh Usman AbdulAzeez, implored the new chairman to see his appointment as an act of God and work hard to take the college to greater heights.

Ambassador Usman AbdulAzeez, who was a former President of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union also charged all sons and daughters of the Emirate to be proactive in their chosen careers and always contribute their quota in all ramifications to the overall development of the Emirate and the state at large.

The union advised the chairman governing council to use his international influence to uplift the college and also called on the Kwara State Government to sponsor students from the state to the college as it will be very difficult for an average Nigerian to send their children or wards to such institution for training as a pilot