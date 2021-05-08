Quick action should be taken against insecurity — Archbishop Odufuwa

The Archbishop of Ibadan Province of the African Church, The Most Reverend Augustine Odufuwa, has called on the Federal Government to quickly put an end to incessant killings and kidnappings in Nigeria.

The archbishop, delivering his address at the 3rd Biennial Congress of The African Church, Ibadan Province, held at The Ebenezer African Church, Cathedral, Anfani, Ibadan, on Saturday, said: “It is so painful that communities, villages and farmlands are invaded at will.

“Human lives have no value again. People are killed and kidnapped at will and for the past fifteen years, the government has no solution to it.

“Politics should not be played with the issue of security in this country. Quick actions should be taken to put an end to the killings of farmers, raping of women and massive destruction of people’s farmlands by killer herdsmen and bandits.”

Archbishop Odufuwa urged President Buhari-led administration to ban illegal movements of Fulani herdsmen into the country, adding that every Fulani man should not be seen as criminals.

He said: “We believe not all Fulani herdsmen are criminals. Some of them are responsible citizens who go about their cattle businesses legitimately. It is high time we banned all foreigners who are criminals from our country.”

On the state of the economy, Odufuwa, who decried the alarming rate of inflation in the country, said, “to now visit our markets to buy edibles can give one headache or cause emotional stress.

“Prices of goods have skyrocketed. Our economy is in a very bad shape. Things are hard for Nigerians. Many can no longer fulfil their obligations to their family members. Quality life is not easily attained.”

He, thereby, urged the Federal Government to consult economists and other financial experts to formulate policies that will turn around the country’s fortune, as he sues for peace.

