Lekki shooting: No deaths recorded as all 15 patients brought in were treated, discharged –MD Grandville Hospital

The Medical Director of Grandville Trauma Centre, Aranmolate Ayobami has said that the hospital recorded no deaths as all the 15 patients who suffered gunshot injuries during the October 20, 2020, Lekki shooting incident were subsequently treated and discharged.

Abayomi testified at the Lagos Judicial Panel

following the evidence given by a witness of the Lekki Shooting incident, Sarah Ibrahim, who said there were many casualties and hospitals were overwhelmed with injured victims.

Aranmolate said that a total number of 15 patients presented at the facility were all transferred from other hospitals in Lagos.

ALSO READ: #EndSARS: Witness presents video evidence of lekki tollgate shootings to Lagos Panel

Mr Ayobami, who is a Surgeon at the hospital, said their appearance is based on a summons issued to Grandville Trauma Centre to give account of their encounter with protesters from the Lekki incident.

“We had a total number of 15 patients, four referrals from Vedic life Healthcare, seven referrals from Reddington hospital and two from Doreen hospital,” he said. He did not expatiate on the outstanding two patients.

Explaining the role that Grandville centre played in treating victims, Mr Ayobami said the staff of the hospital also donated blood for one of the victims who needed blood.

He said although the government promised to pay the medical bills, the hospital and “concerned members of the public shouldered the medical bills of the victims treated.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE