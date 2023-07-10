PZ Wilmar, a subsidiary of PZ Cussons and manufacturers of food brand Devon King’s and Mamador, in partnership with The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), recently hosted selected Media Editors and Civil Society organizations on a training workshop on Food fortification at its factory in Lagos.

The workshop, which had in attendance members of the PZ Wilmar leadership, Civil Society groups, Media editors, including representatives of The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), provided PZ Wilmar the opportunity to showcase its food fortification process, as an industry leader in Quality Systems and Food Fortification in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Manufacturing at PZ Wilmar, Femi Ojumu, stated that the event highlights the organization’s products and processes as a proponent of food fortification practice in Nigeria.

“This event highlights our dedication to delivering quality food products to our consumers. It is in line with our commitment to responsible and healthy food production and consumption that puts Nigeria on the map for sustainable development in food manufacturing,” he said.

PZ Wilmar in 2021 received recognition as Industry Leader in Quality Systems and Food Fortification, as both its food brands, Devon King’s and Mamador emerged as the two most fortified food brand in Nigeria, while participating in the inaugural launch of Micro Fortification Index (MFI) in Nigeria, an initiative powered by TechnoServ as part of its effort to tackle malnutrition in Nigeria, with support from Bill and Melinda Gate foundation through the TechnoServe’s Strengthening African Processors of Fortified Foods, SAPFF, project.

The workshop activities included presentations on: Orientation and Introduction to Food Fortification Process, a tour of the PZ Wilmar Edible Oil Fortification Facilities and interactions with the Quality Control and Production Team.

Participants of the workshop commended the organisers and particularly PZ Wilmar for its commitment to tackling malnutrition and increasing social awareness of the Nigerian public on the benefits of food fortification.

