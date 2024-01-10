A Former Militant Leader, Chief Ebikabowei Victor-Ben, has called on the Governor of Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara to disregard counsel from political sycophants and pursue lasting reconciliation with his former boss, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief. Nyesom Wike, for the sake of the development of the state.

According to Victor-Ben, popularly known as Boyloaf, regardless of the support being shown to Gov Fubura by some supporters within and outside the State, the Governor should display some sense of leadership by pursuing the part of lasting reconciliation with his predecessor for the sake of peace in Rivers State.

Boyloaf, who also expressed concern over delayed settlement of the Rivers crisis said “those fanning the ember of crisis are doing so because of personal enrichment. They will be the first to abandon Fubara if something untowards happens to his mandate as Governor of Rivers. It is too early for this to be happening in Rivers. In one way or the other, they should find peace.

“By now, Fubura should be ensuring that peace reigns in Rivers. God forbid something happens to his mandate, the same sycophants will be the first to abuse him. He should engage other peace-loving leaders to intervene and ensure reconciliation is achieved as soon as possible.”

Boyloaf who was one of the major leaders and co-founder of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) and instrumental in the successful establishment of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), pointed out that the Rivers and Niger Delta people know that Wike is very important to the region.

He said; “Wike stood strong in the battle to ensure the southern Presidency of Tinubu, when other Niger Delta Elders and Leaders were fighting for another Fulani man to succeed a Fulani man as President. Not that Wike does not like the Fulani man, but he fought for true federalism, justice, equity, and peace.”

He also urged Fubura to take a cue from the relationship between Former Governor, Seriake Dickson, and incumbent Governor, Senator Douye Diri of Bayelsa state, stating that “the peaceful and harmonious relationship between Dickson and Diri was due to patience, understanding and loyalty.

“Look at Gov. Douye Diri and Sen. Dickson. When Dickson helped Douye Diri to become Governor with the assistance of the Almighty, despite all temptations, Gov. Diri refused to be drawn into battle with his predecessor. It shows that Diri was grateful and loyal, which led Sen. Dickson to work openly and vigorously for the second term bid of Diri. It showed that they worked for the peace of Bayelsa state and they refused to allow sycophants to divide them.”

Boyloaf cautioned those self-acclaimed pro-Fubura supporters threatening to make Rivers ungovernable if Gov. Siminalayi Fubara is removed from office, warning that they are only out for their personal enrichment. “Gov. Fubura must not be deceived. If the fight continues and he is removed, there would not be any network to his phone, because those agitating and making empty threats will abandon him and go to the next person.”

