Niger State Command of Department of State Service (DSS) have paraded about 17 suspected vandals over allegations of unlawful removal of some government installations in parts of Minna, the state capital.

The personnel of the secret police was said to have acted on the directives of the State Government through a special government announcement issued by the Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman Gawu, instructing the DSS in conjunction with other sister security agencies in the state to apprehend suspected the vandals.

In what has appeared as a compliance to the directives of the state government, the security agencies despatched their personnel to the scenes of the incidents and effected the arrest of the suspected vandals with the recovered large numbers of interlocks said to have been vandalized and stolen on the roadsides across Minna metropolitan areas and it’s environs.