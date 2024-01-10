Niger State Command of Department of State Service (DSS) have paraded about 17 suspected vandals over allegations of unlawful removal of some government installations in parts of Minna, the state capital.
The personnel of the secret police was said to have acted on the directives of the State Government through a special government announcement issued by the Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman Gawu, instructing the DSS in conjunction with other sister security agencies in the state to apprehend suspected the vandals.
In what has appeared as a compliance to the directives of the state government, the security agencies despatched their personnel to the scenes of the incidents and effected the arrest of the suspected vandals with the recovered large numbers of interlocks said to have been vandalized and stolen on the roadsides across Minna metropolitan areas and it’s environs.
Nigerian Tribune further gathered that against the backdrops of the ongoing expansion of some major roads and construction works within Minna metropolis and the outskirts of the city by the state government in collaboration with some construction companies some youths and adults were allegedly making brisk business on the removed interlock tiles that were laid on the centre lanes by the immediate past Governor Abubakar Sani Bello- led administration in the state.
Addressing the newsmen while parading the 17 suspected vandals before them at the Niger State Command Headquarters of the Department of State Service(DSS) in Minna on Monday, the Director, Civil Engineering in the Niger State Ministry of Works and Infrastructural Development, Engnr.Mohammed Kudu Madami disclosed that the arrests of the suspected vandals by security operatives were following the directives of the State Government through the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abubakar Usman Gawu.
He stated further that the arrests of the vandals of the interlock tiles laid by government to beautify the the state by the previous government should serve as a stern warning to some misguided members of the public that the government will continue to safeguard and protect it’s infrastructures against the unlawful activities of suspected vandals,hilighting that the state government in collaboration with the Security Operatives in the State would not fold it’s arms and allow some miscreants and criminally minded elements to vandalized government installations.
The Deputy Director stated further that the 17 suspected vandals paraded before the newsmen would be subjected to thorough investigation by the State Command of the DSS after which they would be handed over to the relevant authorities for onward prosecution in Court.
Accordingly, Egnr. Kudu Madami, further disclosed that total manhunt has been launched by security operatives against some of the fleeing suspected vandals that escaped arrests and were still on the run,saying, we will soon get them arrested to face the full wrath of the law.
Meanwhile, other items said to have been recovered from the suspects include two big lorries loaded with interlocking tiles, two tipper lories with full loaded sharp sand, three pick-up vans, one bus and three tricycles amongst others.
