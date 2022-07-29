Protesting Isoko community adamant, blocks Agip’s access road

Indigenes of Idheze community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, have vowed to continue with their protest against alleged neglect by Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) Limited.

Members of the community, especially women, had started the protest on July 6 by barricading the road leading to the oil wells being operated by NAOC.

They said until their demands were met, they would not allow the company to have access.

They had already spent 19 days in the bush without any response from NAOC.

The people therefore vowed to continue with the protest and blockage of the company’s access to the oil wells in Idheze community.

Giving update on the protest, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Idheze community, Mr. Power Okpure, said the attitude of NAOC has vindicated the community which insisted that the Italian firm is only interested in getting oil and gas without factoring in the development and welfare of the community.

“It is unfortunate that after 19 days of protest, NAOC has refused to accede to our demands and we are prepared to sustain the agitation which is our right and legal obligation.

“Before we embarked on the protest, we wrote several letters to the company, which it ignored.

“The Delta State government invited them twice to discuss our complaints, they failed to honour the invitations.

“And when we began the protest on July 6, the Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas invited us to a meeting with NAOC officials on July 11.

“At the meeting, the oil company attested to the fact that Idheze community had been a peaceful host without any history of vandalism or oil theft. But is this how to repay a peaceful community? he queried.

The PRO explained that the community saw the action of NAOC as an oppression and injustice.

“For over 10 years, no infrastructural development in our community, no employment for our people and we have been neglected in the area of local content,” he said.

Okpure said that instead of putting pressure on NAOC to do the needful, the state government has ordered the villagers to evacuate from the firm’s gate.





“We consider this abnormal and oppressive. This is a company that has failed to develop our land and refused to employ our people for over 10 years.

“Instead of asking the company to listen to us, we are being asked to suspend our protest. This is unfair and we will not lift the blockage until our demands are met,” Okpure added.

Meanwhile, efforts by the Nigerian Tribune to reach the management of the oil company were not successful.

