I am 72 years old. I urinate frequently at night. I went to hospital and was diagnosed with Prostatitis. Some multivitamins were recommended for me and I have been using them as prescribed. My problem is that I still urinate as before. I am worried that I may be short of water in my system due to the frequent urination. I want to know if I can use some herbs together with the multivitamins. Kindly let me know how to manage my problem as I hate surgeries.

Peter (by SMS)

The treatment for Prostatitis depends on the underlying cause. In addition, antibiotics is frequently prescribed for prostatitis. Your doctor will choose your medication based on the type of bacteria that might be causing your infection. If you have severe symptoms, you might need intravenous (IV) antibiotics. Other medications can be prescribed to relax the bladder neck as well as ease the pain of urination. It is therefore important to see a doctor who is an expert in the treatment of bladder problems (Urologist) at the nearest Specialist or Teaching Hospital to you. In addition, it is also important for you to limit or avoid alcohol, caffeine, and spicy or acidic foods, which can irritate your bladder. Avoid activities that can irritate your prostate, such as prolonged sitting or bicycling.

