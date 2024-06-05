In a landmark move to promote gender inclusivity and equality within the Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has appointed Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Yetunde O. Longe as the first female Force Secretary.

Here are seven key facts about AIG Yetunde Longe:

1 Her appointment highlights the importance of including women in key roles to enhance the effectiveness and development of the police force and to promote gender equality.

2 Yetunde O. Longe joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP (Assistant Superintendent of Police) on March 3, 1990.

3 Through dedication and hard work, she has earned significant recognition and advancement within the police force.

4 She held the following positions: Administrative Officer, Crime Officer, Area Commander in Lagos, Deputy Commissioner of Police at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Commissioner of Police for the Port Authority Police in Eastern Command and Port Harcourt

5 She is a forensic toxicologist, a specialisation that enhances her capability and expertise within the Nigeria Police Force.

6 Her appointment was publicly announced by the force’s Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in Abuja.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE