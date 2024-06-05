Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Layode, said that the state pilgrims currently observing the 2024 Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are into fervent prayers in the Holy land for the state and its leadership under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Layode, made this known, as he broke the news that the promises made by Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Hamzat, before their departure from Lagos had all been fulfilled.

Layode, who is also the Lagos State Amir-ul-Hajj for 2024 Hajj exercise, stated this while addressing the pilgrims on his arrival in Makkah.

The Amir-ul-Hajj informed the pilgrims that the promises made by Mr. Governor to pay for their sacrificial rams, monetization of their Ihram clothes as well as ziyyarah (visitation) to historical sites in both Makkah and Madinah had been catered for.

The commissioner added that Governor Sanwo-Olu also gave each of the pilgrims another 100 Saudi Riyals as pocket money for their stay in Muna and Arafah in addition to the $100 shortfall in the Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) for pilgrims on the third and forth batches who were yet to collect theirs.

Layode appealed to the pilgrims to comply with the rules and regulations spelt out by the Saudi authorities in respect of this year’s Hajj rituals, noting that the rules were “very strict because the authorities does not want any body with ordinary visiting visa around Muna and Arafah, except those with certified Hajj visa.”

This was just as he urged them to cooperate fully with the government officials, saying this would make all the plans put in place by the state government towards achieving a successful operation come to manifestation.

Besides, the Amir-ul-Hajj, who hinted that he came along with the monies to fulfill all the pledges for the pilgrims on behalf of Mr. Governor, also urged them to reciprocate the kind gestures with fervent prayers for Mr. Governor, his deputy and the state in general.

“The rules are very strict because the authorities does not want any body with ordinary visiting visa around Muna and Arafah, except those with certified Hajj visa. Do not to overstressed yourself before the commencement of the real Hajj rituals in Muna, Arafah, Musdalifah and Jamarat (site for throwing of pebbles), as the state has enough drugs to be administered to all of you by the medical team if the need arises,” Layode said.

