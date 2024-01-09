Betta Chimaobim Edu, a Nigerian politician, was born on October 27th, 1986, and hails from Cross River State.

Her political career ushered her in 2015 as the youngest person to be appointed Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Cross River State, Benedict Ayade, on Community and Primary Healthcare.

In 2020, she became chairman of the Cross River State COVID-19 Taskforce. In August of that year, she was appointed National Chairman of the Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum.

Betta Edu is a Fellow of the Royal School of Public Health and the African Institute of Public Health Professionals.

She became the youngest national woman leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in March 2022. During her tenure, Betta Edu, during the 2023 Nigerian general election campaign, assured women of 35 per cent affirmative action from President Bola Tinubu.

In July 2023, the Women Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across all 36 states in Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), passed a vote of confidence on Betta Edu. They did this during their visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Also in July 2023, the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development, headed by DG Asabe Vilita Bashir, in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Development, awarded Betta Edu the Award of Excellence in Leadership for gender inclusion and women empowerment. This was in recognition of her commitment to championing the cause of empowering women, children, and other vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

In the same month, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated Betta Edu for minister as the Nigerian Senate unveiled the 28 nominees for ministerial appointments. This made her the first female minister from Cross River State and the youngest minister at the Federal Executive Council of Nigeria in the Fourth Nigerian Republic.

In August 2023, Betta was sworn in as minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, and the All Progressives Congress replaced her as national women leader.

She assumed the office of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in August 2023 and was suspended from office in January 2024. President Bola Tinubu was suspended after she allegedly diverted more than 585 million naira ($640,000; £500,000) of public money into a personal bank account.

