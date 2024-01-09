Persons suspected to be cultists in the dawn of Monday killed the head of a vigilance group in Sagamu, Alhaji Biodun Folarin.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the victim was murdered at his residence in Itusokun area of the town.

The cosmopolitan town was recently in the news over the activities of cultists terrorising the town, which has led to the killings of over 30 persons in different attacks.

It was gathered that his killers stormed his residence at about 10.45 pm in a Toyota Camry car.

There were reports that the late Folarin’s assailants shot into the air to scare people around, went straight to their target, shot him dead and left without taking anything from the scene.

Folarin, until his death, was the Baasegun of Itunsokun community, Sagamu, while his remains were buried on Tuesday according to Islamic injunctions.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the ugly incident.

“The incident happened on Monday night at about 10:45 pm at Itunsokun residence of the deceased. The victim’s name is Bashorun Abiodun Folarin. He is said to be the Bashorun Akarigbo.

“Three gunmen were said to have come in a Toyota Camry car, shot into the air to disperse the people and then went to shoot dead the deceased who was said to be sitting at that moment.

“This is a case of suspected murder or assassination because the unknown gunmen did not take anything away. At the scene of the crime, two expended cartridges were recovered. The deceased being a Muslim who was assassinated on Monday had been buried.

“The truth is that the culprits will soon be brought to book. The police have swung into action. The Sagamu Area Commander has started investigation on the matter and very soon those responsible for this heinous crime will be brought to justice”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE