GIANT IN THE TROPIC OF AFRICA: Professor Dele Jegede

• Born in 1945 in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria.

• He is a Nigerian-American professional cartoonist, painter, art historian, curator, teacher, art critic and administrator.

• Jegede began his career in Nigeria as a cartoonist. A contemporary of Josy Ajiboye, another cartoonist who focused mainly on social genre, Jegede used his cartoons to comment on the excesses of the privileged and draw attention to social and political issues in general.

• He was art editor at the Daily Times of Nigeria, 1974-1977.

• He earned his first degree in Fine Arts (with first class honours) from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria, in 1973. From 1979 to 1983, he studied Art History at Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, where he received his MA and PhD degrees.

• He was Professor and Chair of the Department of Art (2005-2010) and Professor of Art (since 2010) at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

• Professor Dele Jegede, a recipient of the Distinguished Africanist Award of the University of Texas, is now 76.

