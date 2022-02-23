Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, SAN

Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, is an experienced professor of public law and a legal consultant on constitutional, administrative, governance and development law, with an impressive history of working in the higher education sector and legal service and consultancy industry.

He is renowned for his proven capacity and capability in writing, editing, lecturing, legal advocacy and public speaking; his career has taken him through several public and private institutions including the Federal Ministry of Justice; Hatcher, Coaxum, Hewitt, Grimes, & Manning, Los Angeles, U.S.A.; University of Lagos, Nigeria; and PAC Solicitors.

Prof. Oyewo leads the Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) team in his firm’s practice and he has extensive experience in litigation, alternative dispute resolution, law reforms and legislative proposals.

He is a member of many professional bodies; Nigerian Bar Association, State Bar of California, International Association of Constitutional Law (IACL), International Society of Public Law, Nigerian Association of Law Teachers (NALT), Bankruptcy and Insolvency Practitioners’ Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN) and Chartered Institute of Arbitration of Nigeria

Prof Oyewo has taught thousands of students at the undergraduate and graduate levels, mentored several students at all levels, and supervised several doctoral students.