Orodje of Okpe heads Delta traditional rulers’ council, pledges ethnic harmony

The leadership and members of the newly reconstituted Delta State Traditional Rulers Council have held their inaugural meeting with a resolution to do their utmost in promoting peace and ethnic harmony in their various departments.

The monarchs made the pledge in a five-point communiqué issued at the end of the meeting which was held at the council’s secretariat in Asaba.

Chairman of the reconstituted council and the Orodje of Okpe, Major-General Felix Mujakpuerou (retd), who presented the communiqué said the council members would work in line with the policies and programmes of the Delta State government geared towards the overall development of Delta State.

The chairman re-affirmed the council’s irrevocable commitment to partner and support the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration to improve the living conditions of the people.

The council members commended the quality of royal fathers appointed into the council.’

“We wish to advise returning and new members of the council to familiarise themselves with the rules regulating the conduct of traditional rulers in the state even as we promise to maintain peace and order in our domains,” he said.

The council drew the attention of relevant government agencies on the need to put necessary machinery in place for regular maintenance of the traditional rulers’ secretariat edifice.

The monarchs urged Governor Okowa to remain focused on his development programme for the state, assuring that they would continue to pray for him to finish strong.

The inaugural meeting was attended by traditional rulers from across Delta State, including the immediate past chairman of the council, the Obi of Owa, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, the Ovie of Idjerhe kingdom, King Obukowho Monday Whiskey Udurhie I and the Ebananawei of Ogulagha kingdom, King Joseph Timiyan, among others.