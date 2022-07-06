Productive things secondary school student can do during summer break

As a secondary school student, the summer break comes after a long session of having to deal with school work, including examinations. In Nigeria, it is usually between four weeks to six weeks. This period is the time given to stay off school work before the start of another session. How can you make the most of this break without making it a waste of time?

Rest



Yes, you need rest. It’s been months of working tirelessly towards meeting the demands of school. It is tasking having to wake up early to prepare for school, attend classes for hours, work on assignments, projects, write continuous assessment tests, and examinations – all through three terms!

You need all the rest you can get because it’s been a long and probably, tiring ride. Rest is sometimes underrated because students believe that the body will adjust. You can plan your rest. Yes, that’s how intentional you can be about it during the summer break.

Why do you need rest? You need rest because it is vital for your wellbeing. It helps to restore your energy and keeps your mental health in check. It also aids creativity and boosts your immune system, to help you actively participate in activities around you.

Did you know that you are more creative when you are well rested? If you didn’t, now you know. It keeps your mind focused, helps you to be mindful and aids concentration. When you rest, you can be sure to enjoy mental and emotional stability.

Learn a skill



This is another activity you can engage in. You can learn a new skill or get better at the one you’ve been learning before. There are different skills you can learn during the break. There’s writing, baking, product design, fashion design, and the likes.

Four to six weeks is enough time to learn a skill if you haven’t started learning one.

School work has probably been your major excuse, but now that school work is out of the way, you can start to learn that skill that you’ve been meaning to all the while.

Try something new



It’s not compulsory to learn something new, but if you desire to test the waters this is the time you have to try, before school resumes with its hectic demands.

You can try out new recipes, if you love to cook. As long as what it is that you’re trying is safe and legitimate, don’t hold back.

Summer coaching



During the summer break, schools often organize coaching lessons to prepare students for the next class. It’s a new class that you probably have little or no idea about. So, the classes are meant to give you a taste of what it’s about before you finally resume.