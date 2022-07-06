Productive things secondary school student can do during summer break

Latest News
By Eunice Olaleye
secondary school student can do
Group Of Teenage Students Collaborating On Project In Classroom
As a secondary school student, the summer break comes after a long session of having to deal with school work, including examinations. In Nigeria, it is usually between four weeks to six weeks. This period is the time given to stay off school work before the start of another session. How can you make the most of this break without making it a waste of time?  
 

  • Rest

Yes, you need rest. It’s been months of working tirelessly towards meeting the demands of school. It is tasking having to wake up early to prepare for school, attend classes for hours, work on assignments, projects, write continuous assessment tests, and examinations – all through three terms!

You need all the rest you can get because it’s been a long and probably, tiring ride. Rest is sometimes underrated because students believe that the body will adjust. You can plan your rest. Yes, that’s how intentional you can be about it during the summer break.
Why do you need rest? You need rest because it is vital for your wellbeing. It helps to restore your energy and keeps your mental health in check. It also aids creativity and boosts your immune system, to help you actively participate in activities around you.
Did you know that you are more creative when you are well rested? If you didn’t, now you know. It keeps your mind focused, helps you to be mindful and aids concentration. When you rest, you can be sure to enjoy mental and emotional stability.

  • Learn a skill

This is another activity you can engage in. You can learn a new skill or get better at the one you’ve been learning before. There are different skills you can learn during the break. There’s writing, baking, product design, fashion design, and the likes.

Four to six weeks is enough time to learn a skill if you haven’t started learning one.

School work has probably been your major excuse, but now that school work is out of the way, you can start to learn that skill that you’ve been meaning to all the while.

  • Try something new

It’s not compulsory to learn something new, but if you desire to test the waters this is the time you have to try, before school resumes with its hectic demands.

You can try out new recipes, if you love to cook. As long as what it is that you’re trying is safe and legitimate, don’t hold back.

 

  • Summer coaching

During the summer break, schools often organize coaching lessons to prepare students for the next class. It’s a new class that you probably have little or no idea about. So, the classes are meant to give you a taste of what it’s about before you finally resume.

Preparation aids quality work, so if you want quality grades and participation in the next class, and you don’t want to appear clueless when it all starts, you can attend the coaching lessons.

During the summer break some parents usually advise their children to take these lessons to keep them busy and prepare them for good grades in the class ahead.

  • Stay hydrated

It’s way easy to forget to drink water especially when you are not at school to be indirectly reminded by your classmates. Drinking water is beneficial to your health. During the summer break, while trying to enjoy your time off school, don’t forget to stay hydrated. Are there other ways to stay hydrated? Yes.
Eat fruits and vegetables that have high water content. You could add flavour to your water to make it more appealing. Take less of carbonated drinks.
Wear clothes that are suitable for the weather.
However, these do not in anyway replace the importance of drinking water.

There are many ‘evils’ staying hydrated will keep you from during the summer. It would protect you from sun stroke, kidney problems, illness, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, constipation, bad breath, fever.

 

  • Eat healthy meals

The summer break should be a period for you to pay rapt attention to what you eat. There’s every tendency to eat junks all day, and eat very little of healthy food. You don’t want to resume a new session after summer looking unhealthy. Eat balanced diet and minimize your intake of junks.

 

  • Watch a movie

Watching a movie is a good way to unwind or learn depending on what kind of movie you’re settling for.
There are movies about business, comedy, creativity, medicine, law, family, finance, crimes, and many more.

Seeing movies is also a way to relax and unwind during the summer break. So, you can always see those movies that you’ve been avoiding because of school work, during the summer break.

 

  • Go on a holiday

The summer break is a good time to go on a holiday and visit places that you always wanted to go. You could go to a friend’s house, a relative’s house,  a foreign country or out of town.

You could also visit tourist centres within the country,go shopping, learn a new language, meet new people or people you haven’t seen in a while, try new foods, get a glimpse of another tribe’s lifestyle, and any other thing that you’d love to do before school resumes.

  • Hangout with friends

A good time to hangout with your friends especially those you haven’t seen in a while is the summer break.

With your friends, you can do a sleepover. You can visit places together, and create memories with them in one way or another. This will help you build intimacy with your friends and create memories with them.

 

  • Write a book

As a student, if you’ve been planning to write a book for the first time, and you haven’t started because of time, you have the summer break to make your plan a reality. You don’t have to play small because you are a student. School work and other related activities have been getting in the way of this project. Make the attempt to write your first book this summer break.

Remember, you have about four to six weeks. Don’t overthink it, and postpone it. If the first attempt sucks, the second will be better, the third would be way better and it would keep getting better.

 

Finally, in all you do, don’t end the summer break and realize that you didn’t make something productive out of it. You want to resume school better than you left. Don’t also forget to take care of your mental, physical, and spiritual health. Have a good time.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Latest News

Amnesty Programme woos investors to Niger Delta

Latest News

Host communities kick, as gov. Ishaku moves to privatise highland tea

Latest News

No Fulani sneak into Church in Anambra ― Police debunks report

Latest News

UPDATE: Gunmen attack, free Boko Haram members, others from Kuje custodial centre

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More