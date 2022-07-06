Productive things secondary school student can do during summer break
-
Rest
Yes, you need rest. It’s been months of working tirelessly towards meeting the demands of school. It is tasking having to wake up early to prepare for school, attend classes for hours, work on assignments, projects, write continuous assessment tests, and examinations – all through three terms!
-
Learn a skill
Four to six weeks is enough time to learn a skill if you haven’t started learning one.
-
Try something new
You can try out new recipes, if you love to cook. As long as what it is that you’re trying is safe and legitimate, don’t hold back.
-
Summer coaching
Preparation aids quality work, so if you want quality grades and participation in the next class, and you don’t want to appear clueless when it all starts, you can attend the coaching lessons.
-
Stay hydrated
There are many ‘evils’ staying hydrated will keep you from during the summer. It would protect you from sun stroke, kidney problems, illness, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, constipation, bad breath, fever.
-
Eat healthy meals
The summer break should be a period for you to pay rapt attention to what you eat. There’s every tendency to eat junks all day, and eat very little of healthy food. You don’t want to resume a new session after summer looking unhealthy. Eat balanced diet and minimize your intake of junks.
-
Watch a movie
Seeing movies is also a way to relax and unwind during the summer break. So, you can always see those movies that you’ve been avoiding because of school work, during the summer break.
-
Go on a holiday
The summer break is a good time to go on a holiday and visit places that you always wanted to go. You could go to a friend’s house, a relative’s house, a foreign country or out of town.
-
Hangout with friends
With your friends, you can do a sleepover. You can visit places together, and create memories with them in one way or another. This will help you build intimacy with your friends and create memories with them.
-
Write a book
Remember, you have about four to six weeks. Don’t overthink it, and postpone it. If the first attempt sucks, the second will be better, the third would be way better and it would keep getting better.
