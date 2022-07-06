Bandits kill Police area commander, 1 other in Katsina

The Dutsinma Area Commander of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), ACP Aminu Umar, and one gallant officer have lost their lives in a fire exchange with bandits in the Zakka forest of Safana local government area of Katsina State.

The spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the killing in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He said, “at about 1130hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists numbering over three hundred (300), on motorcycles, were shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles and General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG).

SP Isa said they ambushed ACP Aminu Umar, Area Commander, Dutsinma and his team, while on clearance operation of recalcitrant bandits/terrorists, in Zakka forest, Safana LGA of Katsina state.

“Consequently, the area commander and one other gallantly lost their lives during a cross-exchange of gunfire.”

The Police spokesman added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda, on behalf of the officers and men of the Command, expressed his deep sympathy to the families of the deceased and pray to Almighty Allah to repose their souls in Jannatul Firdausi.

Tribune Online correspondent said, recently there is an upsurge of these attacks by bandits on security forces.

Barely, one month ago, the bandits attacked a team of customs, police and immigration at a checkpoint on the Katsina – Jibia road along the border with the Niger Republic.

The bandits killed one civilian and burn down 2 border patrol vehicles and a private car.