On ill health: What dealing with insensitive reactions due to fragile health looks like

Having to deal with fragile health and still have to deal with insensitive reactions from people while trying to respond to the things that matter, can be a lot to handle.



You could be battling pains and meet mean people that don’t understand how to be kind to people with fragile health, and use a bottle of water. They make mean comments, do silly things, and show care in an unacceptable manner.

What are those insensitive reactions that people with fragile health have to deal with?



People have not learned how to show kindness irrespective of whether they know what the recipient is going through or not.

They try to force solutions down your throat



People can be kind and willing to show up for you because they know about your fragile health, but the approach is usually a turn off. They do not ask if it’s fine by you, they just expect that you should jump up and get super excited because they’re suggesting to you, the “solution to your life’s problem.” These people don’t want to know if you’re comfortable with their suggestion or not. They also don’t care to know how far you’ve gone to seek solution. They just invade your space with solutions as if it is their right to. Other times, they’d go as far as accusing you of not wanting to get well because they are totally sure that their solution is the best.

Reactions about your weight or body size



People could look at you in a not-so-appealing manner, and make mean comments about your body size just to make you feel uncomfortable. There are some health conditions that could make you add weight excessively and others could make you lose weight so much that your clothes would have to be manipulated a little before you can wear them. You could be lean, have lean cheeks and eye bags. They compliment your outfit the wrong way and ask you in a mocking tone, “Why on earth does your dress look that way on you? Don’t you eat?” “You are so lean now. I remember how you looked when we first met”.

No way, this is insensitive don’t say anything unacceptable about their weight. If you must talk at all, think thoroughly and be sure that what you want to say is acceptable, and wouldn’t hurt.

Some people are just really insensitive and do not know when to talk and just observe instead. They say things like, “Why do you look sick?” No, you shouldn’t! That person knows that he or she is sick. They don’t need to hear it from you to confirm.

Isolation

