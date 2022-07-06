On ill health: What dealing with insensitive reactions due to fragile health looks like

What are those insensitive reactions that people with fragile health have to deal with?
They try to force solutions down your throat
People can be kind and willing to show up for you because they know about your fragile health, but the approach is usually a turn off. They do not ask if it’s fine by you, they just expect that you should jump up and get super excited because they’re suggesting to you, the “solution to your life’s problem.” These people don’t want to know if you’re comfortable with their suggestion or not. They also don’t care to know how far you’ve gone to seek solution. They just invade your space with solutions as if it is their right to.
Other times, they’d go as far as accusing you of not wanting to get well because they are totally sure that their solution is the best.
Reactions about your weight or body size
People could look at you in a not-so-appealing manner, and make mean comments about your body size just to make you feel uncomfortable. There are some health conditions that could make you add weight excessively and others could make you lose weight so much that your clothes would have to be manipulated a little before you can wear them. You could be lean, have lean cheeks and eye bags. They compliment your outfit the wrong way and ask you in a mocking tone, “Why on earth does your dress look that way on you? Don’t you eat?” “You are so lean now. I remember how you looked when we first met”.
Isolation
People see those who have fragile health as people to be separated from. These ones are usually weak physically and emotionally, and it’s not their fault that they are that way. There are ways to relate with them without having to cut them off completely. They are not any less than a human being. They just have to deal with life in a slightly different way. How? They probably have to eat with a strict diet, be mindful of what they wear, avoid strenuous activities, and many more rules they have to follow.
Giving unsolicited advice
Do not give advice until they ask. If at all you must say it, ask them first if they’d comfortable with it.
Insult you because of your choice
Because your fragile health needs all the close monitoring it can get. They then start to make remarks that are hurtful. These remarks depict how egoistic and unbothered they are about your health.
They want to assume the position of the Superhero that made you get well. All the while, they’ve been thinking about themselves and not you.
Pity
Suggesting activities that are strenuous
Suggesting activities like, dancing all night, hitting the gym, swimming and other things that they’d be unable to do. This would get them thinking again because you’re not doing a great job at helping them feel better and optimistic. You are not helping matters, all you’re doing is enticing them with things they can not do because of their health.