NDLEA intercepts cocaine meant for Boko Haram

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kogi State command on Friday made a major breakthrough as it intercepted substances suspected to be cocaine meant for Boko Haram. NDLEA also intercepted other hard drugs suspected to be meant for insurgents terrorising the country in the North East.

Tribune Online gathered that the operatives of the command made the four different interceptions and seizures in one day beat all the concealment tactics of the hardened Couriers of the drugs and their rivers.

Parading the suspects before newsmen, the state Commandant of NDLEA, Mr Alfred Adewumi said within a space of about five hours his men on a motorised patrol along Abuja- Lokoja highway was able to intercept and seized the illicit rugs including cocaine and cannabis Sativa all of which weighed about 1,120.36 kg.

The NDLEA boss who took much time to dismantle the cleverly concealed drugs before newsmen said some of them were packaged inside charcoal sacks at the back of an open articulated vehicle while some were neatly concealed inside grains and unsuspected areas inside the vehicles.

He said one the articulated vehicles in attempt to run away hit and damaged one of the patrol vehicles and injured some of the operatives while another a blue Nissan car fled into the bush and abandoned the car after a hot chase. While expressing displeasure over the rate of trafficking illicit drugs in the state, he said between January and June this year, a total of 7,500 kg of assorted drugs were intercepted by his command and raised concerns that most of these illicit drugs may find their way to insurgents terrorising the country in the North East.

The NDLEA boss while appealing to members of the public to give useful information that can lead to arrest of those dealing in illicit drugs in the State, said his command was more ready to put an end to use of illicit drugs in the state and to couriers passing through the state.

He gave the names of suspects and the drivers arrested for cannabis Sativa as Murtala Mohammed, Mohammed Bashir, Mohammed Sani, Ukasha Musa, Abba Mukhtar. While the name of the person arrested with cocaine meant for Boko Haram is withheld for further investigation Speaking with newsmen one of the suspect’s, Mohamed Bashir who said he was selling the drugs in one of the states in the North East confessed of committing the crime and pleaded for leniency.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, received in audience the distinguished Senate President Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan and Rt. Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila at the State House, Aso Villa… Read Full Story

AFTER a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Thursday, Senate President Ahmad Lawan warned that he National Assembly would not tolerate negative behaviour from appointees of the president, as such behaviours are capable of jeopardising the harmonious relationship between the legislature and the… Read Full Story

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 595 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 34,854… Read Full Story