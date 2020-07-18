Covid-19 and ATM machines

Kindly let me know if by using the ATM machines I can be infected by the Coronavirus infection?
Okosun (by SMS)
Studies have shown that the COVID-19 virus can survive for up to 72 hours on plastic and stainless steel, less than 4 hours on copper and less than 24 hours on cardboard. The above goes to show that ATM machines are potential avenues of infection. It is for this reason that arrangements have been made for ATM users to sanitize their hands before and after using the machine. In addition, social distancing as well as the use of facemasks are advised. The most important thing to know about coronavirus on surfaces is that they can easily be cleaned with common household disinfectants that will kill the virus.
