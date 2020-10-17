Problem with pimples

I have been battling with pimples for the last one year. I have used all types of medications with no change. Now, at age 20, my face is full of dark spots which have almost disfigured my face. Kindly come to my rescue.

Adaora (by SMS)

Pimples are usually common at your age because of the effect of hormones and the oily nature of your skin. In addition to the common anti-pimples medications in the market, you need to keep your skin clean and dry. You should also reduce your consumption of oily foods such as groundnuts, butter and fried foods. Fortunately, as you grow older, the effect of the hormones on your skin will reduce, in addition to the pimples.

