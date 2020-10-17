My daughter’s bow legs

I first noticed the bow legs of my daughter at 12 months when she started to walk. Her father and I were assured that the legs would straighten up as she grew older. However, she is now 6 years old and she still has bow legs. Kindly advise.

Kikelomo (by SMS)

Even though infants are born bowlegged because of their folded position in their mother’s womb, bowed legs begin to straighten once the child starts to walk and the legs begin to bear weight. By 3 years of age, the child can most often stand with the ankles apart and the knees just touching. If the bowed legs are still present, the child is called bowlegged. Bowlegs may be caused by illnesses, such as abnormal bone development, Blount’s disease, Lead or fluoride poisoning as well as Rickets, which is caused by a lack of vitamin D. Blood tests may be needed to rule out rickets while X-rays may assist in knowing more about the bone development. Special shoes, braces, or casts can be tried if the condition is severe or the child also has another disease. It is unclear how well these devices work. At times, surgery is done to correct the deformity in an adolescent with severe bowlegs.

