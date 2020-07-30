Private universities to benefit from TETFund research grant

Education
By Clement Idoko | Abuja
Bogoro, TETFUND, research, covid-19
Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro, Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust fund (TETFUND),

THE executive secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Professor Suleiman Bogoro, has disclosed that the scope of application for the 2020 N7.5 billion national research grant has been extended to non-state entities, private research institutes and educational institutions for research purposes.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the increase of the National Research Fund (NRF) domiciled in TETFund from N5 billion to N7.5 billion in 2020.

Bogoro made this known at the inauguration of the implementation committee on the collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and TETFund in Abuja.

He said: “The National Research Fund (NRF) Grant which has been increased to N7.5 billion in 2020 from the N5 billion approved in 2019, TETFund has made amendments to include non-state entities and also invite private research institutes and educational institutions for research purposes.”

Bogoro recalled the efforts of the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu towards the collaboration and expressed appreciation for his commitment and support.

Director, Public Affairs of TETFund, Mrs. Ngoba Priye Briggs, who confirmed the development, said Bogoro thanked the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Mohammed Bello Umar, who along with the executive secretary of TETFund performed the inauguration at the fund’s headquarters in Abuja.

Briggs disclosed that the 10-man committee which comprises officials from both the ministry and TETFund was inaugurated as a follow-up to a Memorandum of Understanding signed between both parties in January 2020 to boost research and development (R&D) for the technological and overall economic development of the country.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Bello Umar commended the executive secretary and his team for their support and commitment to the collaboration.

Dr. Umar stated that the partnership between the ministry and TETFund is geared towards driving the Nigerian economy through science and technology with adequate funding because no country in the world could thrive without science and technology.

The permanent secretary lamented that Nigeria used to be ahead of several countries such as India and South Korea in terms of technology, but that most of them have overtaken the country.

He, therefore, expressed confidence that the collaboration would foster the relationship between TETFund and research institutes to help accelerate the country’s technological and economic development.

 

