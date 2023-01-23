Prepare your handover notes, Bauchi APC tells Bala Mohammed

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Honourable Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, said the change of baton in the governance of Bauchi State from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC was imminent, asking Governor Bala Mohammed to forget a second term mandate and start preparing his handover notes.

Ajaka, a member of the APC National Working Committee made the pronouncement in a statement issued on Monday shortly after the APC presidential campaign rally in Bauchi.

Ajaka who was present at the rally held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium said with the mammoth crowd that witnessed the rally, he was confident that the APC would regain lost grounds and its governorship candidate, former Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar would win next March governorship election.

He noted that the massive turnout of Bauchi State residents to show support for APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, “is a verdict on the maladministration of the PDP in Bauchi state which people are yearning for urgent change.”

The APC deputy spokesperson specifically thanked the people for their unalloyed support for APC despite being in opposition temporarily in the state.

Ajaka assured that the support of the Bauchi people will be rewarded and will not be taken for granted in the coming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Tinubu is a promise keeper and he will keep to his promise with the state and the party members if given opportunity. He won’t forget this show of love which he has received today in Bauchi during our presidential campaign rally.”

He added that by “By February 25th 2023 presidential election, it will dawn on the PDP elements in Bauchi that it is already over. I want to assure the people of Bauchi state and Nigerians that the state specifically would witness another success story by bringing back the government of the APC under the leadership of Alhaji Sadique Abubakar.

“The PDP-led government in Bauchi state should be preparing its handover notes by now because the APC is winning both the presidency for Asiwaju and governorship election for Sadique Abubakar by a landslide.”

The APC deputy spokesperson urged the people to pick their Voters Cards and turn out massively to vote for the APC and be resolute in the quest to change the current administration in Bauchi state.





Ajaka described the APC governorship candidate in Bauchi as a tested and trusted personality who had served Nigeria meritoriously but not tired hence his passion and mission to turn around the fortune of Bauchi state as a governor.

The APC chieftain urged Bauchi residents not to forget in a hurry how the governorship candidate played a vital role in decimating the Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast while serving as Chief of Air Staff.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE