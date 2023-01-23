Wike says Rivers safer with Fubara as successor

“Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has assured that Rivers State will be safer in the hands of Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Sir. Siminialayi Fubara…”

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has assured that Rivers State will be safer in the hands of Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Sir. Siminialayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu.

The governor said both the PDP governorship candidate and his deputy are seasoned technocrats with requisite experience in the workings of government, and now have the capability to consolidate on the gains made already while continuing in the same development trajectory.

The Governor spoke at the Kelechi Nwogu Legacy Stadium, the venue of the campaign flag-off rally of the Rivers State PDP for Omuma Local Government Area on Monday.

The Rivers State governor recalled that when he asked Omuma people to vote for him as governor in 2015 and 2019, he made promises that have all been fulfilled in terms of delivering development projects to the area.

He said he has returned to ask for electoral support from them for Fubara because such support will secure more infrastructural development for them.

Wike noted that this is the first time, Rivers State would be blessed with two technocrats who have such a wealth of experience, now ready to steer the affairs of the State.

He said so many people have started to come to them with promises thinking that Rivers people have forgotten how they shared money meant for development when they had the opportunity to preside over the State affairs.

The governor insisted that the likes of such persons can not be allowed to preside over the State because Rivers people will deliver votes to those who have promised, fulfilled such promises and delivered projects.

Governor Wike also announced the award of the Eberi-Umuakali Road project and assured them that it will be completed.

According to Governor Wike, the trend of infrastructural development will continue under the leadership of Fubara after the March 11 governorship election.





He noted, despite his administration being critical of the federal government, they still adjudged him as the best in infrastructure delivery.

Governor Wike told Omuma people that Rivers State cannot be intimidated, no matter the gang up and urged them to stand firm while supporting the bid to protect the State.

“Nobody should be afraid of whatever is going on in the country. We cannot be intimidated. Nobody can take this flag away from us. We are not second-class citizens to anybody and we must continue to stand firm and make sure our state is protected.”

The governor also urged them to go and collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) because it is their power to resist those who failed in their vain attempt to use the military and the police to rig the 2019 general elections.

“Our power is our PVC. We will use it well on the 25 February and the 11th of March. Let me tell you, this election will not be like 2019 when they used soldiers and used police. It will not happen again.”

In his speech, Rivers PDP governorship candidate Sir. Siminialayi Fubara, charged Omuma people to gear up to secure what the party has already offered by using their votes to make bold statements of support for the consolidation team.

Fubara said his focus, when elected, will be to build and develop the human capacity that will be equipped to drive the overall development in the area.

According to him, loudness is not strength, but being able to know what to do and be concerted in delivering the core mandate.

Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Felix Obuah thanked Omuma people for their resolve to deliver 100 per cent votes that will secure electoral victory for the consolidation team of the party at the poll.

