Pomp and pageantry at Stone Café’s 3rd end-of-the-year mega party with K1 De Ultimate

It was a glamorous night as socialites and the bigwigs in Ibadan business and politics attended the 3rd edition of Stone Café’s end-of-the-year mega party, which held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Ring road facility of Stone Café grills and bar.

The event which the CEO/founder, Asiwaju Segun Olalere had described as an avenue to celebrate a successful year had Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde, K1 de ultimate in performance, where he and his band entertained attendees with classic and recent Fuji music from his discography.

Present at the event is the gubernatorial candidate of the Accord Party in Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu, member representing Egbeda/Ona-Ara federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon Akin Alabi, Director-General, Oyo State Gaming Board, Jide Boladuro, some business moguls and youths, amongst others.

The cozy event had in attendance visitors and Ibadan residents who came out individually and in groups to relax and enjoy the rave of the moment.