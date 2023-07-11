The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti chapter has called on President Bola Tinubu to scrap the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) citing irregularities and withholding of their salaries.

Chairman of SSANIP in the institution, Comrade Sunday Akomolafe said this while addressing journalists during a peaceful protest at the Polytechnic in Ado-Ekiti, on Tuesday.

Some of the protesting workers held placards with the inscription ‘ IPPIS release our witheld salaries ‘ ; ‘ IPPIS release our minimum wage arrears now ‘ ; our salary is our right ; IPPIS na thief ; IPPIS is a fraud ; save public servants from IPPIS.

According to him, workers in the Polytechnic have suffered untold hardship due to non-payments of salaries and failure to meet up with the minimum wage since 2009.





He called on President Tinubu to address the issues holistically by probing the activities of IPPIS and carry out a cursory investigation to ensure that welfare of the workers are prioritized.

He said, “Let it be known today that arrears of minimum wage was payed last year. Up till today 80% of our members have not received that arrears. Let the FG investigate where that money has gone to.

“Last month our salaries were payed, double salaries were payed to others and IPPIS retrieved even the ones that didn’t belong to them. 80% of our workers in this Polytechnic has nothing to feed on. That is the salt upon the injury being inflicted as the result of removal of fuel subsidy. We are saying today that IPPIS is a scam.

“We are calling on President Bola Tinubu to probe into the activities of IPPIS. The remaining of our minimum wage arrears should be paid to us now. All the medical workers, nurses, doctors, matron working in the health centres have not received arrears of minimum wage. What is the offence for saving people?

“We are begging the FG because since 2009 our minimum wage has not being paid. There must be justice and fairness. We are asking the FG led by President Bola Tinubu to take a cursory holistic investigation into the activities of IPPIS which is a conduit pipe with which our resources is being siphoned.

“I know that IPPIS is having a microfinance bank where they borrow people money. They are using our money to get interest from others. Let it be on record is taking place nationwide and if FG doesn’t do the needful we will take a more drastic measure.”

Photo : Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) of the Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti protesting over the irregularities associated with Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital. Photo : ‘Yomi Ayeleso.