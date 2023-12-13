The Polytechnic Ibadan will tomorrow award certificates to graduates who have fulfilled all academic requirements during its joint 35th to 38th convocation ceremony scheduled to be held tomorrow, Friday, December 15, 2023, on the school premises.

Speaking during a media briefing ahead of the event, the Chairman, graduation planning committee, Mojeed Kolawole Lawal, said it is a ceremony that celebrates the completion of a certificate or diploma programme at the national and higher national diploma level.

He also hinted that, as part of activities lined up for the convocation ceremony, a group of alumni of the institution, specifically the 1990–1993 set, have volunteered to plant trees across the length and breadth of the institution.

Lawal added that the high point of the event is that the visitor to the institution and governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, who is billed to be the special guest of honour, is expected to inaugurate a 72-room office complex built from the internally generated revenue of the institution.

The Governor will also inaugurate the institution’s radio station, which has secured an operating licence from the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

