Police warn cultists over 7/7 in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has warned any cult group planning to mark 7/7 to desist forthwith.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that Command had information that members of various unlawful cult groups are hell-bent on celebrating the day which is usually characterised by violence.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police urged members of any of the cult groups to have rethink and retrace their steps.

He explained that there will be strong resistance from all security agencies in the state against such plans.

Oyeyemi said that the Command tactical squads as well as all Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders are on red alert to contain any act of peaceful disruption on the day.

The PPRO noted that the Command would not fold its arms and allowed misguided and unscrupulous elements to cause mayhem in many parts of the state.

The image maker warned hoteliers not to abhor members of any cult groups in their business premises, saying that owners of any facility accommodating cultists would be liable and prosecuted accordingly.

Oyeyemi equally urged parents and guardians to warn their wards to stay away from any unlawful gathering.

While assuring members of the public of their safety, advising them to go about their normal day-to-day activities without any form of harassment.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Police warn cultists Police warn cultists

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Police warn cultists Police warn cultists

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP